Roseburg restaurant reopens for dine-in against executive order

A roseburg restaurant reopened for dine- in wednesday... violating the state's executive order banning restaurants.
Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza how local law enforcement is reacting to this decision --- or in this case... not reacting.
Evita:?as you see the parking lot at casey restaurant on garden valley blvd is packed after they decided to reopen against the governor executive order."
Owen dawson, customer:?it always been a clean place&but now, i think theye trying to do what they need to do?
In a facebook post& the owners laurie and lance mounts say roseburg police didn't cited them.
Instead, police chief gary klopfenstein?kindly reminded them of the executive order?
Some customers i spoke to say they believe the restaurant is doing the right thing.?i felt sorry for the owners& they had their income significantly cut?
I reached out to the douglas county comissioners and roseburg police.
I have not heard back from r- p-d...but a spokesperson for the comissioners said they never gave the owners permission to reopen.
They said only the governor has the power to do so.
In roseburg