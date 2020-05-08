Local PGCBL teams left with void in summer due to season cancellation

- utica blue sox - adirondack trail blazers and oneonta outlaws are left looking at a very different summer.

Nats: no crack of the bat...no pop of the glove...no cheers from the stands.

The cancellation of the summer collegiate baseball seasons is another blow to ball players around the nation who already had their varsity seasons wiped out by this pandemic.

.

None .

None travis heiser: "deep down we all wanted to play, but i think in their hearts and gut, they knew this probably wasn't going to happen," said heiser.

"i don't think they liked it, but they understood it as far as their safety and everybody else's safety."

Cooper deck: it's tough to tell these players that they can't play baseball for now it's going to be almost a full calendar year until they get back.

Some of them are not going to have eligibility to play or they'll have eligibility but they can't play because the financials or whatever it may be there's just so many moving parts right now that canceling the season was tough man it was just tough to tell these players that they can't play baseball once again.

Though hard on the players - the decision based on the health and safety for all involved - will have a tremendous impact beyond just what takes place on the diamond.

It robs us of america's past time...a mid-year tradition...a way for us to gather and come together.

Cooper deck: when you think of summer you think of being at the ball park, watching baseball, especially in upstate new york where we don't have a chance to play in warm weather too much.

Not to have the option to have baseball during the summer, the 2-3 month window that we usually have where it's beautiful weather it's going to be tough.

Like with many events that have been forced to take a hiatus this year - teams say that needing to wait another 12 months to play again will make next season - one to remember.

Travis heiser: i think in 2021 people are going to be more excited than they've ever been because they've gone a couple of years without summer collegiate baseball which they have become accustomed to in the valley and i think people are going to be ready to come out.

Our sponsors are very loyal to us and they understand our current situation and they'll be back in 2020, our fans will be back and we are just going to be really excited to plan for 2021 and hoping that everybody will come out and support us which we are pretty confident that they will.

> our senior send