77 year-old speaks out after being attacked with metal pipe

HERE'S 9 ON YOUR SIDE'S ---LUZDELIA CABALLERO.

USE "ONLYON' BUGON CAM TERRIFIED ANGRY ANDCONFUSEDTHATS WHAT DIANE SAYSSHES FEELING, ROUGHLY TWOWEEKS AFTER THE VIOLENTATTACK.

PKG IT WAS QUIETAFTERNOON--DIANE WENT TO PETERPIPER TO GET PIZZA FOR HERFRIENDS, WHEN SUDDENLY, SHEWAS ATTACKED I THOUGHT HE WASGOING TO KILL ME.

DIANE ASKEDKGUN9 NOT TO SHOW HER FACE ORSHARE HER LAST NAME.

SHESSTILL SCARED FOR HER LIFE ANDFEARS RETALIATION.

THE 77YEAR-OLD WOMAN SAYS IT ALLHAPPENED SO FAST.

AS I WASLEAVING I TURNED AROUND TOBACK OUT OF THE DOOR AND AS ITHOUGHT SOMEBODY WAS OPENINGTHE DOOR FOR ME AND I TURNEDTO SAY THANK YOU, AND I SAWTHIS RATHER SHORT MALE, RATHERAGED, WITH AN UGLY LOOK ON HISFACE, AND I KNEW HE WAS INTROUBLE.

AT THAT MOMENT SHETRIES TO GO BACK INTO THERESTAURANT, BUT ITS TOO LATE.AS I DID THAT HE HIT ME IN THEBACK OF THE HEAD WITH A CHAINLINK PIPE AND THE BLOOD WASGOING ALL OVER THE PLACE.

AS ARETIRED REGISTERED NURSE, SHEIMMEDIATELY KNEW WHAT TO DO.MY HANDS AUTOMATICALLY WENT TOMY HEAD AND I DIDNT KNOW IF IWAS GOING TO DIE.

THE MANMANAGED TO TAKE A PIZZA, BUTDROPPED IT AND THE PIPE WHENHE RAN AWAY.

AND WHILE SHESUSTAINED A HEAD INJURY ANDWAS SHAKEN UP...SHES ON THEROAD TO RECOVERY.

IM GOINGOUT WALKING, IN THE MORNING,AND CARRYING ON LIFE IN MYNORMAL MANNER BUT I DONTREALLY WANT HIM TO SEE MEAGAIN.

SHES ALSO JUSTTHANKFUL TO BE ALIVE.

IF IDIDNT TURN AROUND, THAT PIPEWOULD HAVE HIT ME IN THEMIDDLE OF MY FACE.

SO I THINKGEEZ, IM LUCKY.

AND NOW SHESSEEKING JUSTICE.

I HOPE THEYGET HIM BECAUSE, WE NEED TOGET HIM SOME HELP, AND I JUSTHOPE HE DOESN;T DO THIS TOANYBODY ELSE.

ON CAM THETUCSON POLICE DEPARTMENT ISASKING IF YOU KNOW ANYTHINGABOUT THIS CASE, TO COMEFORWARD.

LUZDELIA CABALLERO, KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE.