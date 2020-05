Beach decorated with Union flag for VE Day Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published 1 week ago Beach decorated with Union flag for VE Day A giant Union flag on the beach beneath Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland, on the north east coast of England, drawn by castle maintenance manager Andrew Heeley, who took over 18,000 steps to complete his creation ahead of commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this