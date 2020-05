U.S. Space Force releases first ad for recruits Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 6 days ago U.S. Space Force releases first ad for recruits The U.S. Space Force is pushing for recruits. This new ad dropped online Wednesday and it'll also air on T.V. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend U.S. Space Force releases first ad for recruits FOR RECRUITS.THIS NEW AD DROPPED ONLINEWEDNESDAY AND IT'LL ALSO AIR ONT-V.IT COMES RIGHT AFTER THE NEWMILITARY BRANCH ANNOUNCEDACTIVE- DUTY MEMBERS CURRENTLYSERVING IN THE U.S.AIR FORCE...WOULD BE ABLE TO APPLY TO JOIN- THIS MONTH.N-B-A TEAMS WILL BE ALLOWED TOSTART REOPENING THEIR PRACTICE