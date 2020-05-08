Los Angeles flower market busy as florists re-open for Mother's Day

Los Angeles' downtown flower market saw a brisk trade on Thursday morning (May 7) after California Governor Gavin Newsom gave the green light to retail florist stores to begin opening on Friday (May 8), ahead of Mother's Day in the U.S.

Under a plan to reopen from a lockdown designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Newsom said 'low risk' stores, including florists, could open for curbside pickup.

The market was permitted to open on Wednesday (May 6).

"Everybody's had a difficult time," said vendor Ginger Lee, 27.

"Everybody wants to get back to normal." A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Flower Market said the market was supporting vendors working to bring their businesses back to full speed as product becomes available.

Mother's Day is traditionally one of the busiest holidays for the flower business.