Downtown Macon florist prepares for Mother’s Day

What's so important jones county high school is having a virtual graduation, may 22nd.

Like many small businesses suffering from the covid-19 pandemic.... flower shops are no exception.

But with mothers day this weekend.... 41nbc's jatrissa wooten found out ... how local florists are preparing for a business boost.

"standup: open just in time for mothers day, manager of lawrence mayer florist in macon says the holiday will have them bustling in no time" sot:joyce freeman: manager lawrence mayer florist "i started hiring drivers and clerks to answer the calls and deliver" manager joyce freeman say?two weeks ago she begin training her new staf?

To prepare for mothers day she says the most challenging part has been getting the flowers.

"its hard because right now you cant get flowers from usual sources" but no worries says freeman they are stocked and ready in the last several week?the downtown florist shop experienced a slight loss "weddings cancels" along with a number of other canceled event?

But the manager says the holidays bring the revenue back up- due to all the delivers "has been a very busy mothers c1 3 b13 day week so far.

The numbers are up" the