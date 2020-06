Emergency COVID-19 discount water program now live Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:34s - Published on May 8, 2020 Emergency COVID-19 discount water program now live Baltimore Mayor Jack Young wrapped up the week on Friday by holding a news conference to provide an update on the city's COVID-19 response. 0

THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN OUR STATE. 1 THOUSAND....453 PEOPLE HAVE DIED. IN BALTIMORE....THERE ARE 2 THOUSAND... 941 CASES...139 PEOPLE HAVE DIED. OFFICIALS WANT TO MAKE SURE PEOPLE HAVE CLEAN AFFORDABLE DRINKING WATER. MAYOR JACK YOUNG ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT THE EMERGENCY COVID-19 DISCOUNT WATER PROGRAM IS LIVE. "The discount program will provide the same assistance that eligible B2O assists and BH2o participants receive 4-percent discount on charges for water and sewage usage and a waiver of bay restoration and storm water remediation fees." WATER BILLS WILL RESUME TODAY AND INCLUDE PART OF MARCH AND APRIL. LATE FEES WILL NOT BE ASSESSED...AND WATER WILL NOT BE SHUT OFF. THE EMERGENCY COVID-19 DISCOUNT WATER PROGRAM WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL 90 DAYS AFTER THE END OF THE STATE OF EMERGENCY OR DECEMBER 2020. THE DISCOUNT IS GOOD FOR ONE YEAR. IN ADDITION TO the STATEWIDE REOPENING OF PUBLIC PARKS AND BEACHES FOR EXERCISE.... MAYOR JACK YOUNG ANNOUNCED A PHASE 1 REOPENING OF ACTIVITIES AT LIBERTY, LOCH RAVEN, AND PRETTY BOY RESERVOIRS BEGINNING AT 8 AM TOMORROW. ACTIVITIES INCLUDE HIKING...BIKING...KAYAKING...FISHING FROM THE BANK...FISHING...BOATING...AND HORSE BACK RIDING. FISHING FROM THE BOAT PLATFORMS WILL REMAIN CLOSED. people MUST STILL PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEAR FACE COVERINGS.





