Creative Mother's Day

Video Credit: WCBI
It's a day to show your mom how truly special she is...Mother's Day.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting how some families will spend time with their loved ones.

Work.

It's a day to show your mom how truly special she is...mother's day.

However, the covid-19 pandemic is affecting how some families will spend time with their loved ones.

Our stephanie poole explains.

" 20 years ago i lost my father so at this moment she's all i have.

My mother is everything to me.

She is just a great woman of god and she's been very supportive and she loves her grandchildren."

Toni jackson and brandi nicholson wanted to give their mother a special gift this year.

A trip to the bahamas... but due to covid-19, their plans are now on standby.

" we decided last week that we were doing to do steaks.

We don't want her to cook cause she normally cooks for us every sunday.

So we just have a small circle of people coming with who we've been in contact with."

She says although their original plans were cancelled, it's all about showing their mom how much she means to their family.

" we just try to spend as much time with her that we can.

She's all about service, she tries to help other people, and she's very influential in the community as well and very involved in the church."

And for families who aren't able to visit with loved ones, they're sending flowers and gifts to show their gratitude.

" the phone has been constantly ringing."

Loretta shelton owns the flower girl wedding and florist shop in columbus.

She says she's almost overbooked with mother's day orders.

"we had over 90 something for today,to do today.

I figured tomorrow would probably be about the same and we've delivered 30 to 40 every day this week."

Shelton says even though it's a lot of work, she's happy to help put a smile on her customers' faces.

" every order we take it and try to make very special for the person and we strive to have every flower they ask for, sometimes there's things we can't get because of the pandemic but we've been pretty good and stocked."

Butt sots "i tell people even after the pandemic if you have the chance to spend with your mother or call her every day go see her as much as you can cause you only get one mom."

Reporting in lowndes county, stephanie poole, wcbi news.

Shelton says her shop will continue to fulfill all orders.

Her business will be closed on



