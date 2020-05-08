Global  

Vice President Visits Iowa

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Vice President Visits Iowa
Pence met with food supply and religious leaders to talk about safely reopening
Vice President Visits Iowa

Today vice president mike pence visited des moines... focusing on two big issues?

America's food supply and safely reopening houses of worship.

Xxx we are gonna get iowa and america back to work.

Today the usda just announced 14 meat processing plants will be resuming operations including two tyson plants in iowa.

Vice president pence participated in a roundtable discussion on securing food supply.

We had 2 goals.

Number on?

The safety of workers, of people out there working hard every day to keep food on the table.

And the other goal is to keep the plants open.

Pence also met with faith leaders to encourage them to reopen houses of worship responsibly.

While governor kim reynolds has said church services can resume with social distancing restrictions and sanitary cleaning... some religious leaders have opted to keep their doors shut for now.

The vice president says faith is still holding strong even from a distance.

It has been remarkable the way communities of faith while the pews have been empty in churches and synagogues and other places of worship.

People have been out putting hands nad feet on their faith.

They have been there for family members, neighbors and even strangers struggling in the midst of the coronavirus.

And he hopes americans keep faith in the system that's working hard for them.

You're senators here in iowa and you representative in the house of representative s have been great partners in our effort to meet this moment




