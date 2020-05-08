Global  

Opera star sings from an empty Albert Hall on VE Day

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s
Opera star sings from an empty Albert Hall on VE Day

Opera star sings from an empty Albert Hall on VE Day

Katherine Jenkins sang a moving version of "We'll Meet Again" with Dame Vera Lynn from an empty Royal Albert Hall on Friday evening (May 8), as locked-down Britain marked the 75th anniversary of "Victory in Europe" Day.

Katherine Jenkins sang a moving version of "We'll Meet Again" with Dame Vera Lynn from an empty Royal Albert Hall on Friday evening (May 8), as locked-down Britain marks the 75th anniversary of "Victory in Europe" Day.

The virtual duet between the Welsh mezzo-soprano and the World War Two British Forces' sweetheart and singer, who entertained British troops during the war, was streamed via YouTube to a global audience, part of a seven-song set that began with "Sanctus".

Jenkins said of "We'll Meet Again" that it offered a "simple message" of hope of seeing loved ones again.

Quoting Britain's Queen Elizabeth in her televised Easter message to the nation, Jenkins said it resonates "today more than ever" with the coronavirus restrictions in place.



