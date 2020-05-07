Elon Musk Confesses Feelings Toward Warren Buffett
Elon Musk said in an interview with Joe Rogan that he isn’t the “biggest fan” of Warren Buffett.
During his conversation about wealth, Musk said the term “billionaire has become a pejorative.” According to Business Insider, he said if you’ve “organized a company” that gives you the right to allocate more capital.” Musk said people often confuse consumption and capital allocation with one another.