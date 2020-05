RealTime Weather: Chance Of Scattered Showers Most Of Mother's Day Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:16s - Published 1 day ago RealTime Weather: Chance Of Scattered Showers Most Of Mother's Day CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reports there's a good chance we'll see scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday, with a big drop in temperatures coming in the afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Conditions To Improve After Miserable Mother's Day



CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 5:30 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:16 Published 12 hours ago Wet and rainy Mother's Day



This Mother's Day will be a good day for indoor plans. A low pressure system will move across the state, bringing with it rain showers, with a few snow showers mixing in at times. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:55 Published 21 hours ago