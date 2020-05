Chances of storms through Memorial Day weekend

FOR RACHEL.EMILY: HE MADE HIS DEBUT JUSTBEFORE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.TODAY WAS GREAT, BUT RAINCHANCES MOVE IN TOMORROW.NEVILLE: THAT’S RIGHT.WE WATCH FOR SOME THUNDERSTORMSTOMORROW, BUT THE GOOD NEWS ISWAS STORM CHANCES, THEY WILL BEHIT-OR-MISS TOMORROW.I THINK WE SEE A LOT OF DRY TIMEON SUNDAY, SO IF YOU WANT TO GOOUT AND GO FOR A WALK OR GO TOTHE LAKE, I THINK YOU WILL SEE ALOT OF DRY TIME, BUT IF YOUDON’T HAVE IT, GET OUR APP, SOYOU CAN GET ALERTS AND CHECKWRITER IF YOU WILL BE AWAY FROMTHE TV.LOOKING OVER THE CITY, WE ARE AT78 DEGREES, HUMIDITY AT 74%.A LOT OF MOISTURE IN THE AIR ANDIT IS STILL HUMID.WE HAVE A WIND OUT OF THESOUTH-SOUTHEAST AT EIGHT MILESPER HOUR.74 AND BELTON.THE NUMBERS YOU SEE HERE ARECLOSER TO NORMAL HIGHS FOR THISTIME OF YEAR.WE WERE IN THE 80’S TODAY, ABOVEAVERAGE.CLOUDS AND RADAR SHOWING AS WEHAVE QUITE A BIT OF CLEAR SKYOVERHEAD.SOME PATCHY CLOUDS AND THAT ISIT, BUT NO RAIN.AS WE LOOK AHEAD WITH FUTURESCANGOING THROUGH TONIGHT INTOTOMORROW MORNING, WE ARE MAINLYDRY.THERE MAY BE A STRAY SHOWER THATDEVELOPS IN FAR NORTHEASTERNKANSAS AND NORTHWESTERNMISSOURI.YOU MIGHT SEE A SHOWER HEADEDINTO THE MORNING HOURS TOMORROW.ALSO THERE COULD BE SOMETHINGTHAT JUST TOWARD OTTAWA,LEWISBURG.INTO THE AFTERNOON, VERY HIT ORMISS.NOTICE HOW MUCH OF THE AREASTAYS RELATIVELY DRY.WE WILL KEEP AN EYE ONNORTHWESTERN MISSOURI ANDNORTHEASTERN KANSAS.THE STRONGER STORMS MAY BE TOTHE NORTH.TOMORROW WE MIGHT BE SPLIT INBETWEEN AREAS OF STRONGERTHUNDERSTORMS.THAT BEING SAID, YOU CAN SEE THEAREA IN YELLOW.THAT’S WHERE IT IS POSSIBLE TOSEE SEVERE WEATHER, MAINLYTOWARD MARYVILLE AND ST.

JOE,HIAWATHA, ATCHISON.HAIL AND WIND ARE THE MOSTTHINGS -- ARE THE MAIN THINGS TOWATCH FOR.4:00 UNTIL 9:00 IN THE EVENING.MOST OF US WILL BE DRY IN THEMORNING, UPPER 60’S TO START, 82BY LUNCHTIME, AND MID-80’S INTHE AFTERNOON WITH A CHANCE OFTHUNDERSTORMS.THE GUY MENTIONED, WE DO HAVEPLENTY OF DRY TIME TOMORROW,THAT WE DO HAVE THUNDERSTORMSDEVELOPING.THE HIGHS ARE MIDDLE 80’S,TYPICAL TOWARD MEMORIAL DAY.IT IS USUALLY HOT AND HUMID THISTIME OF YEAR.INTO MONDAY, WE WILL SEE ABETTER CHANCE OF RAIN AND STORMSAND I WANT TO SHOW YOU THAT.THERE IS MONDAY MORNING, I THINKTHERE MIGHT BE MORE SHOWERS BUTI THINK MORE SO IN THE AFTERNOONWITH THE HEAT OF THE DAY.THOSE THUNDERSTORMS POP UP.ON MEMORIAL DAY, NO WE WILL SEESOME SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMSDEVELOP ACROSS THE AREA.MONDAY IS AN IMPAT DAY, A HIGHOF 78.MORE OF THE SAME ON TUESDAY,ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTEREDTHUNDERSTORMS AND 76.THIS SYSTEM WILL LINGER, WASA.M.

THURSDAY WITH A CHANCE OFSTORMS.HIGHS OF 70’S.WE DRY OUT I