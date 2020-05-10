Covid-19: What Barack Obama said on Donald Trump's handling of crisis in US

Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, reportedly criticised his successor, Donald Trump's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country has turned into an epicentre of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus outbreak with over 12.4 lakh cases and over 75,000 deaths so far.

Obama reportedly described the Trump administration's response to the crisis as 'chaotic', 'spotty', and 'anemic'.

He was reportedly speaking to 3,000 members of the Obama Alumni Association, people who had served in his administration.

Obama also sought support for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, who had served as Vice President in his administration.

