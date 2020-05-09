In leaked call, Obama describes Trump handling of virus as 'chaotic'

Former President Obama, who has largely kept out of the fray even as President Trump has blamed his Democratic administration for a variety of problems related to the pandemic, described Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as "chaotic" on a call, a source said.

Obama - who has largely kept out of the fray even as Trump has blamed his administration for MANY problems relating to the pandemic - urged in a call on Friday to 3,000 members of the Obama Alumni Association to get behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

According to a source, Obama said November's election is very important because quote: "What we're fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided, and seeing others as an enemy -- that has become a stronger impulse in American life." And that, Obama continued, is one reason why - quote - "the response to this global crisis has been so anemic and spotty.

It would have been bad even with the best of governments.

It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset - of 'what's in it for me' and 'to heck with everybody else' -- when that mindset is operationalized in our government," Obama said he would be "campaigning as hard as I can" for his former Vice President.

Obama's office declined to comment on what was said on the call.

The White House has repeatedly defended Trump's handling of the pandemic that has killed more than 75,000 Americans.

But concerns are being raised about a potential spread of the coronavirus within the White House's inner most circle after Katie Miller, the vice president's press secretary, and the wife of one of Trump's senior advisers, Stephen Miller, tested positive for the virus.

And trump's personal valet also tested positive for the virus this week.

Late Friday, the FDA said it's Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who tested negative, is in self-quarantine for a couple of weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive.