Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Riot police pepper spray Hong Kong's Mother's Day protesters

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 07:05s - Published
Riot police pepper spray Hong Kong's Mother's Day protesters

Riot police pepper spray Hong Kong's Mother's Day protesters

Hong Kong police fired pepper spray at pro-democracy demonstrators on Sunday.

Police had reportedly warned protesters that they were in violation of rules against group gatherings in place to fight coronavirus.

Video filmed this evening in Mong Kok shows chaotic scenes as police make arrests amid a melee.

Newsflare's filmer is pepper sprayed at around 5mins 9secs into the video.

"Police were very aggressive tonight," the filmer - a local journalist - told Newsflare.

"Before being pepper sprayed I was also stopped-and-searched.

He added: "Hong Kong protesters unsuccessfully called for a march from Tsim Sha Tsui to Mong Kok this afternoon.

The march was immediately thwarted by the rapid intervention of riot police on the wannabe protesters.

"Later in the evening, from 7 pm, incidents kicked off in the night in Mong Kok.

Protesters threw rubbish on side streets, playing a game of cat and mouse with the police.

In a later incident where I was present, riot police surged forward and arrested brutally a young boy of around 13/14.

"The treatment of the boy by the police incensed the crowd, which surged forward with the journalists who were covering the subject.

Riot police then used twice pepper spray at close range on the first row of journalists targeting the eyes.

I got affected too, as I was filming an individual getting arrested by the police during the incidents."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong Mother's Day Protest Ends with Riot Police Confrontation at Shopping Mall

Mother's Day was brutal in Hong Kong, after riot police went wild on protesters at a shopping mall...
TMZ.com - Published

Hong Kong police grapple with pro-democracy protesters

HONG KONG (AP) — Riot police in Hong Kong grappled with pro-democracy protesters who gathered in...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Keve_van_Ass

Keve van Ass If this was HK, the riot police would pepper spray and arrest them for unlawful assembly https://t.co/BzVMnZjmdy 7 hours ago

HildaIp2

mememomo Riot police import new pepper spray gun from Switzerland? Fucking country https://t.co/ORJ2LVQ612 13 hours ago

arsinoe_86

Arsinoe @RealCasperPhD @dontdome13 @RaulstonRR @Juicelessss @YoungThugScum Interesting take, I would love an explanation th… https://t.co/DP64RwV4sX 22 hours ago

tomihuds

Tami What happened to #gop pro-police stance? Doesn’t work now so they will ignites violence to show police, they are ab… https://t.co/fslWyhtiiE 1 day ago

karen19891997

K😷✋☝️ RT @Cypherwrites: @JeromeTaylor Selective enforcement is well entrenched in the minds of the public and no one would expect riot police wit… 1 day ago

karen19891997

K😷✋☝️ RT @Cypherwrites: @HongKongFP @appledaily_hk No riot police, undercover, pepper spray, 599G tickets? 1 day ago

Cypherwrites

Cypher 斯樺 😷📚 @HongKongFP @appledaily_hk No riot police, undercover, pepper spray, 599G tickets? 1 day ago

Cypherwrites

Cypher 斯樺 😷📚 @JeromeTaylor Selective enforcement is well entrenched in the minds of the public and no one would expect riot poli… https://t.co/XTzPs802A0 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tense scenes as Hong Kong protesters rally in shopping mall [Video]

Tense scenes as Hong Kong protesters rally in shopping mall

Riot police were called to a shopping mall in Hong Kong on Saturday (May 16th) where anti-government protesters were carrying out a singalong protest. Officers began to clear the New Town Plaza mall..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:46Published
Hong Kong leader rejects calls for probe into police crackdown [Video]

Hong Kong leader rejects calls for probe into police crackdown

Carrie Lam has rejected protesters' demands for an independent investigation into police conduct during last year's demonstrations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published