Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E04 Josefina And The Holy Spirit

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x04 "Josefina And The Holy Spirit" Season 1 Episode 4 Promo trailer - Tiago scours Sister Molly's beach house for clues, leading to disquieting revelations.

Councilwoman Beck proposes an alternate route for the Arroyo-Seco motorway, infuriating Townsend.

Peter Craft invites Elsa to a party at his home, inflaming the suspicions of his wife Linda.

Lewis asks the gangster Benny Berman to help battle the growing Nazi menace in LA.

And after Josefina Vega has a harrowing encounter with the police, Mateo seeks retribution with his new Pachuco friends as Josefina pursues spiritual enlightenment with Sister Molly.

