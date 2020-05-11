Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E04 Josefina And The Holy Spirit

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E04 Josefina And The Holy Spirit

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E04 Josefina And The Holy Spirit

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x04 "Josefina And The Holy Spirit" Season 1 Episode 4 Promo trailer - Tiago scours Sister Molly's beach house for clues, leading to disquieting revelations.

Councilwoman Beck proposes an alternate route for the Arroyo-Seco motorway, infuriating Townsend.

Peter Craft invites Elsa to a party at his home, inflaming the suspicions of his wife Linda.

Lewis asks the gangster Benny Berman to help battle the growing Nazi menace in LA.

And after Josefina Vega has a harrowing encounter with the police, Mateo seeks retribution with his new Pachuco friends as Josefina pursues spiritual enlightenment with Sister Molly.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x04 Promo/Preview "Josefina And The Holy Spirit" Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Season 1 Episode 4 Promo Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x04 Promo "Josefina And The Holy Spirit" (HD) #PennyDreadful #Dreadfuls » Watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Sundays at 10pm on Showtime » Starring: Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Jessica Garza, Nathan Lane

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jongd_e

🖤; Marquei como visto Penny Dreadful: City of Angels - 1x3 - Wicked Old World https://t.co/ewD1UTcxn6 #bancodeseries 2 hours ago

SunShineAngel2_

Linda RT @SHO_Penny: Secrets can only stay hidden for so long. Don't miss the next episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels SUNDAY on Showtime.… 2 hours ago

pririab1

Pri @SoMais1Episodio Estou assistindo Penny Dreadful City of Angels e maratonando Sons of Anarchy 2 hours ago

jongd_e

🖤; Marquei como visto Penny Dreadful: City of Angels - 1x2 - Dead People Lie Down https://t.co/gB0CdaiFAP #bancodeseries 3 hours ago

RosaIbar1

Rosa Ibarra Penny dreadful City of angels 👌 7 hours ago

Showtime

Showtime Stream all episodes of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels here 👉 https://t.co/Nx3MlSF4r1 8 hours ago

SeanWestrupp

Sean Westrupp There are 2 episodes missing for Penny Dreadful City of Angels. @eztvag 8 hours ago

rareleap

It's Me🏃🏻 RT @AprilDalaman: Just rewatched Get Out last week. Feels fitting to rewatch this now. Then watching the new episode of Penny Dreadful City… 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Adam Rodriguez on Immersing Himself Into Penny Dreadful: City of Angels [Video]

Adam Rodriguez on Immersing Himself Into Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Veteran actor discusses his role in anticipated Showtime spinoff which takes place in 1930s L.A.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 10:15Published
Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E06 How It Is With Brothers [Video]

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E06 How It Is With Brothers

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x06 "How It Is With Brothers" Season 1 Episode 6 Promo trailer - Tiago and Lewis interrogate Diego, seeking a confession, while Lewis senses Tiago is hiding something..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published