Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E05 Children Of The Royal Sun

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x05 "Children Of The Royal Sun" Season 1 Episode 5 Promo trailer HD - Mateo grapples with the aftermath of his actions.

Josefina confides in Sister Molly, who's shocked to discover Josefina is Tiago's sister.

Tiago and Lewis's investigation takes them from the Sonoratown slums to the Vega House.

Dottie befriends Brian as Alex lectures Townsend about his personal life.

Peter receives an alarming phone call from Elsa and Tiago confronts Mateo.

» Watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Sundays at 10pm on Showtime » Starring: Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Jessica Garza, Nathan Lane