Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E05 Children Of The Royal Sun

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E05 Children Of The Royal Sun

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E05 Children Of The Royal Sun

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x05 "Children Of The Royal Sun" Season 1 Episode 5 Promo trailer HD - Mateo grapples with the aftermath of his actions.

Josefina confides in Sister Molly, who's shocked to discover Josefina is Tiago's sister.

Tiago and Lewis's investigation takes them from the Sonoratown slums to the Vega House.

Dottie befriends Brian as Alex lectures Townsend about his personal life.

Peter receives an alarming phone call from Elsa and Tiago confronts Mateo.

» Watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Sundays at 10pm on Showtime » Starring: Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Jessica Garza, Nathan Lane

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kingandqveens

multi fandom RT @heroxdale: New still of Dom as Kurt in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. I guess it's from a deleted scene or maybe from next episode? 👀🔥… 8 minutes ago

heronxwood

 RT @_Wondrous_World: #DomSherwood as Kurt in #PennyDreadfulCityofAngels episode 4, “Josephina and the Holy Spirit” https://t.co/GRxSxIRYNb… 17 minutes ago

gamerwoman3d

gamerwoman3d Penny Dreadful: City of Angels just keeps getting better and better with each new episode. I knew @RealBradGarrett… https://t.co/IeRbkkjUM9 19 minutes ago

Nancy_Daly

Nancy Daly Especially powerful performances by @jessgarza and @nievesjohnathan on Penny Dreadful City of Angels. Whole cast wa… https://t.co/95NjVg0vvk 27 minutes ago

feee__garcia

➰Fernanda Garcia➰ RT @heroxdale: Stills of Dom and Michael Gladis in tonight's episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. via: https://t.co/E5fDp4LZtA https… 30 minutes ago

commandershipp

Kenneth Shipp Who's watching #PennyDreadfulCityofAngels this season...I have feels about the recent episode https://t.co/v5ajKoaeLR 34 minutes ago

TheRainManNYC

Ray Ray RT @PadyakJoy: If you ever doubted Natalie Dormer's acting chops, you should watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. She's...WOW. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏… 39 minutes ago

iamt4tayo

Genius-xtraordinairE Penny Dreadful City of Angels is not for children or the faint hearted... too dark but exciting, like a spider’s web. 47 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E04 Josefina And The Holy Spirit [Video]

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E04 Josefina And The Holy Spirit

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x04 "Josefina And The Holy Spirit" Season 1 Episode 4 Promo trailer - Tiago scours Sister Molly's beach house for clues, leading to disquieting revelations. Councilwoman..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:49Published
Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E03 Wicked Old World [Video]

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E03 Wicked Old World

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x03 "Wicked Old World" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo trailer HD - Tiago and Molly visit Santa Monica Pier in an effort to escape their complicated lives. Livid at the murder..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published