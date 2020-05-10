US Vice President Mike Pence self-isolates after coronavirus exposure
US Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for coronavirus last week.
An administration official said Mr Pence was voluntarily limiting his exposure to other people.
He has repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19 since his exposure, but is following the advice of medical officials.