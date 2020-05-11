Global  

Dominic Raab: Face coverings will be encouraged

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:10s
Dominic Raab: Face coverings will be encouraged

Dominic Raab: Face coverings will be encouraged

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has revealed the public will be encouraged to wear face coverings in government guidance to be issued on Wednesday, and that he remains confident in the new roadmap which could see restrictions eased from June.

