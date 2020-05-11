Dominic Raab: Face coverings will be encouraged
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has revealed the public will be encouraged to wear face coverings in government guidance to be issued on Wednesday, and that he remains confident in the new roadmap which could see restrictions eased from June.
Report by Etemadil.
