China's Wuhan reports first virus cluster since lifting of lockdown

Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, reported on Monday its first cluster of infections since a lockdown on the central Chinese city was lifted a month ago.

It's stoked concerns about a wider resurgence of the disease.

The new infections, reported on Monday (May 11), sounded a note of caution amid efforts to ease virus-related restrictions across China as businesses restart and people go back to work.

Wuhan reported five new confirmed cases, all of whom live in the same residential compound.

All the latest confirmed cases were previously classified as asymptomatic - people who test positive for the virus and are capable of infecting others but do not show clinical signs such as a fever.

The number of asymptomatic cases in China is not known.

They only appear on the radar of health officials when they show up positive during tests conducted as part of contact tracing and health checks.

But China does not include asymptomatic cases in its overall tally of confirmed cases until they exhibit signs of infection.

There are currently 82,918 confirmed cases in China.

The news comes after the north-eastern city of Shulan imposed a lockdown on its 600,000 residents this weekend after a cluster of infections there.