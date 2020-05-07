Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China's Wuhan reports first virus cluster since lifting of lockdown

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:24s - Published
China's Wuhan reports first virus cluster since lifting of lockdown

China's Wuhan reports first virus cluster since lifting of lockdown

Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, reported on Monday its first cluster of infections since a lockdown on the central Chinese city was lifted a month ago.

Edward Baran reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

China's Wuhan reports first virus cluster since lifting of lockdown

China's megacity Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak started, has reported its first cluster of infections since its lockdown was lifted.

It's stoked concerns about a wider resurgence of the disease.

The new infections, reported on Monday (May 11), sounded a note of caution amid efforts to ease virus-related restrictions across China as businesses restart and people go back to work.

Wuhan reported five new confirmed cases, all of whom live in the same residential compound.

All the latest confirmed cases were previously classified as asymptomatic - people who test positive for the virus and are capable of infecting others but do not show clinical signs such as a fever.

The number of asymptomatic cases in China is not known.

They only appear on the radar of health officials when they show up positive during tests conducted as part of contact tracing and health checks.

But China does not include asymptomatic cases in its overall tally of confirmed cases until they exhibit signs of infection.

There are currently 82,918 confirmed cases in China.

The news comes after the north-eastern city of Shulan imposed a lockdown on its 600,000 residents this weekend after a cluster of infections there.



Recent related news from verified sources

China's Wuhan reports first coronavirus cluster since lifting of lockdown

Wuhan, the original epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, reported on Monday its first...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsReuters IndiaZee News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

24sante_fr

BonneSante China's Wuhan reports first coronavirus cluster since lifting lockdown https://t.co/L1qYZqzF7y 4 minutes ago

Pucemargine

Elke Götze China's Wuhan reports first coronavirus cluster since lockdown lifted https://t.co/LUp5C5Ljbl via @Reuters 5 minutes ago

QTweather

Allen Motew RT @ReutersIndia: China's Wuhan reports first coronavirus cluster since lockdown lifted https://t.co/2VFkYRi8lO https://t.co/I491s5qe1n 8 minutes ago

amin_sulehry

Jahanzaib Amin Sulehry RT @TheNationalUAE: Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, reported its first cluster of infections since a lockdown on th… 8 minutes ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India China's Wuhan reports first coronavirus cluster since lockdown lifted https://t.co/2VFkYRi8lO https://t.co/I491s5qe1n 10 minutes ago

DobbieAline

AlineRoseDobbie RT @TimesNow: Report: China's Wuhan reports first Coronavirus cluster since lifting of lockdown. https://t.co/h8qy7YzAYf 11 minutes ago

NazQay

117➕2552➕343 RT @Reuters: Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, reported its first cluster of infections since a lockdown on the ce… 12 minutes ago

StephenHsu20

Stephen Hsu RT @Reuters: China's Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak started, has reported its first cluster of infections since its lockdown was lif… 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disneyland reopens in China amid fears of COVID-19 return [Video]

Disneyland reopens in China amid fears of COVID-19 return

Disneyland reopens in Shanghai even as new coronavirus cases are reported further north in Wuhan

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
Students return to school in Wuhan, China [Video]

Students return to school in Wuhan, China

students will begin returning to school in Wuhan, China after spending months under lockdown. Wuhan is where the coronavirus first began.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published