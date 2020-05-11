China warns of countermeasures to new U.S. rule for Chinese press

Global  

China warned on Monday that it will take countermeasures in response to a U.S. decision to tighten visa terms for Chinese journalists and urged the United States to immediately "correct its mistake".

The United States last week issued a new rule limiting visas for Chinese reporters to a 90-day period, with the option for extension, that takes effect on Monday (May 11).

Such visas are typically open-ended and do not need to be extended, unless the employee moves to a different company or medium.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing in Beijing that China deplored and rejected the U.S. decision, which Zhao called an escalation of suppression against Chinese media.

"We express our strong discontent and firm rejection," Zhao said.

"We require the U.S. to immediately correct its mistake, or China will have no choice but to take countermeasures." The United States and China have been engaged in a series of retaliatory actions involving journalists in recent months.



