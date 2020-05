Will your insurance company cover COVID-19 related medical costs?

TONIGHT... 4’S IN YOUR CORNERWITH A BUYER BEWARE WARNINGABOUT COVID-19 AND OUT-OF-POCKETCOSTS!

4 IN YOURCORNER’S KATIE LAGRONE ISSHOWING WHY YOU SHOULD THINKTWICE IF YOU’RE ASKED TO PAY FORANY TESTS OR TREATMENTS RELATEDTO THE VIRUS.6-16102-109PKGEVENT PLANNER PENNY ZARCADOOLASIS CONVINCED BACK INFEBRUARYSHE HAD COVID-19.1:13- i had this persistencough for five weeks and thenthey gave me all sort ofmedication- it wasn’t helpingLAST MONTH WHEN HER DOCTOR’SOFFICE STARTED OFFERING ANTIBODYTESTINGSHE SIGNED UP.BUT WAS CHARGED $75 FOR ATELEHEALTH SCREENING AND ANOTHER$150 FOR THE TES━ ALL, SHESAYS, OUT OF POCKET.3:48- what did you think of thecharges?:52- i thought they wereexpensive,TURNS OUT IT SHOULDN’T HAVE COSTHERA DIME.ACCORDING TO THE FEDERAL CARESAC━ THE STIMULUS PACKAGECREATED TO HELP ALL OF US PAYFOR THE VIRUS AND ITS FALLOU━COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH INSURANCECOMPANIES MUST COVER 100% OFCORONAVIRUS TESTINGANDTREATMENT INCLUDINGHOSPITALIZATION AND THE NEW BUTCONTROVERSIAL ANTIBODY TESTS.KATIE :55- so put simply nobodyshould be paying out of pocketfor anything related to COVID19?BOB yes, for the most part.BOB MCKNIGHT IS A TAMPA-BASEDINSURANCE BROKER:40- they’re saying yes, we willcover you anything with COVID,we’ll waive deductibles, we’llwaive copayments,EVEN TELEMEDICINE VISITS SHOULDOCCUR AT NO COST TO PATIENTSASLONG AS ITS COVID-RELATEDAS FOR THE UNINSURE━ TWOBILLION ADDITIONAL DOLLARS ISHELPING TO COVER THEIRCOSTS.BUT WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THEMONEY RUNS OUT?6:05- that’s a good question,that’s one of the big unknownsthat we don’t knowALL OF THISNO GUARANTEE SOMECONSUMERS STILL WON’T GETSURPRISE BILLS4:08- I’m guess there will beissues there oh that was COVIDbut it wasn’t coded the rightway.

Things like that 4:15MCKNIGHT ADVISES CONSUMERS TOREVIEW EXPLANATION OF BENEFIT━WHICH BREAKS DOWN MEDICAL COSTSANY PROBLEMS--GET ON THE PHONEWITH YOUR INSURANCE COMPANY ANDTALK TO A SUPERVISOR.5:26- this is new not only forus but for the insurancecompanies so i’m sure there’s alearning curve.AS FOR PENN━ SHE CAN STILL GETREIMBURSED FOR THE OUT OF POCKETEXPENSES SHE WAS CHARGED FORTHAT ANTIBODY TESTBUT THERE’S NO SOLUTION YET FORTHE TESTSHE’S NOW TAKENTWICEONLY TO GET TWO DIFFERENTRESULTS.15:42- now that i have anegative antibody test i don’tknow if that one is wrong or thefirst one is wrong.

So now ihave to do it again?(COVER WITH VIDEO?)10:17- i think it’s crazy.

It’sa crazy rip off.KL TA━RIGHT NO━ THERE ARE NORESTRICTIONS ON REPEAT TESTER━SO IF YOU GET TESTED MULTIPLETIMES, IT SHOULD ALL BE COVEREDAT NO COST TO YOU.KATIE LAGRONE TAG OUTSO HERE’S THE REBOUND RUNDOWN IFYOU’RE WONDERING HOW MUCH COVID-TESTING AND TREATMENTS COULDCOST YOU.BOTTOM LINE- INSURANCE COMPANIESMUST PAY 100% OF ALL COSTSASSOCIATED WITH VIRUS TESTINGAND TREATMENTS, INCLUDINGANTIBODY TESTING AND, IN MOSTCASES, HOSPITALIZATIONS.

THISCOVERAGE ALSO INCLUDESTELEMEDICINE VISITS AS LONG ASITS COVID-RELATED.FOR THE UNINSUREDTHE FEDERALGOVERNMENT HAS ADDED ANADDITIONAL TWO BILLION DOLLARSTO HELP COVER PATIENT COSTS.ALL OF THIS DOESN’T MEAN YOUCOULD STILL GET BILLS WITH SOMESURPRISE CHARGES.

IF YOUDOCONTACT YOUR INSURANCECOMPANY AND SPEAK WITH ASUPERVISOR.

LIKELY MISTAKES WILLBOIL DOWN TO CODING ERRORS.WE’VE PUT A