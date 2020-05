Blood drive of recovered COVID-19 patients could save lives Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:43s - Published 8 hours ago Blood drive of recovered COVID-19 patients could save lives If you've had COVID-19 and recovered, you have the chance to help save others from the deadly virus. The first convalescent plasma drive in Nevada state history will be held Monday, at St. Rose Dominican Hospital's Siena campus in Henderson. 0

13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR MARISSAKYNASTON HAS DETAILS ON THEFIRST CONVALESCENT PLASMA DRIVEIN STATE HISTORY!THE BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELDHERE -- AT THE SAINT ROSESIENA CAMPUS IN HENDERSONHOSTED BY THE NON PROFITVITALANT.AS SCIENTISTS CONTINUE TO WORKON A VACCINE FOR COVID-19...COVALESCENT PLASMA FROMRECOVERED PATIENTS HAS BEENUSED TO HELP TREAT PEOPLEFIGHTING THE VIRUS.DOCTORS SAY THE ANTIBODIESFOUND IN A RECOVERED PATIENT'SPLASMA COULD BE THE BOOST ACURRENT PATIENT NEEDS TORECOVER.ITS ALSO A WAY TO HELP DOCTORSLEARN MORE ABOUT THE VIRUS.13 ACTION NEWS TALKED WITH APHARMACIST WHO DONATED HERPLASMA LAST WEEK AFTERRECOVERING FROM COVID."IF IT'S A GOOD MATCH FOR THEPATIENTS THAT WE HAVE THAT ARECRITICALLY ILL RIGHT NOW, MYFIRST THOUGHT IS OBVIOUSLY TOBE ABLE TO HELP THEM SINCE I'MON THEIR CASES, AND HELPINGWITH THEIR TREATMENT PLANS, BUTREALLY ANYONE ELSE THAT CANBENEFIT FROM THIS, I'M MORETHAN HAPPY TO HELP."THERE ARE A FEW REQUIREMENTSFOR THOSE LOOKING TO DONATETODAY...THAT INCLUDES DOCUMENTED PROOFTHAT YOU HAD COVID, AND ARECENT NEGATIVE TEST RESULT.YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATIONONTODAY'S DRIVE AND HOW TO BECOMEA DONOR- AT KTNV.COM.