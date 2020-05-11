Mamata says 'not the time for politics', wants halt on passenger trains | Oneindia News
Duration: 03:03s
Mamata says 'not the time for politics', wants halt on passenger trains | Oneindia News
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly lashed out at the Centre during the meet with PM Modi for “playing politics” over the issue of Shramik special trains; States like Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Telangana have advised a cautious lifting of the lockdown; Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asked for central forces to be deployed in addition to police force to give the latter a break and more news