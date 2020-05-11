Mamata says 'not the time for politics', wants halt on passenger trains | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:03s - Published 9 hours ago Mamata says 'not the time for politics', wants halt on passenger trains | Oneindia News West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly lashed out at the Centre during the meet with PM Modi for “playing politics” over the issue of Shramik special trains; States like Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Telangana have advised a cautious lifting of the lockdown; Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asked for central forces to be deployed in addition to police force to give the latter a break and more news 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Gulab Singh Bhanadoriya RT @mpostdigital: Not the time for politics, says Mamata at meet with PM https://t.co/FuyTfcZX9H 2 hours ago Millennium Post Not the time for politics, says Mamata at meet with PM https://t.co/FuyTfcZX9H 2 hours ago India TV 'Not the time to play politics': Mamata Banerjee at video-conference meet with PM Modi #MamataBanerjee #PMModi… https://t.co/Jf3VqLeK1G 8 hours ago