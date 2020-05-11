Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mamata says 'not the time for politics', wants halt on passenger trains | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Mamata says 'not the time for politics', wants halt on passenger trains | Oneindia News

Mamata says 'not the time for politics', wants halt on passenger trains | Oneindia News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly lashed out at the Centre during the meet with PM Modi for “playing politics” over the issue of Shramik special trains; States like Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Telangana have advised a cautious lifting of the lockdown; Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asked for central forces to be deployed in addition to police force to give the latter a break and more news

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gulabsi72261022

Gulab Singh Bhanadoriya RT @mpostdigital: Not the time for politics, says Mamata at meet with PM https://t.co/FuyTfcZX9H 2 hours ago

mpostdigital

Millennium Post Not the time for politics, says Mamata at meet with PM https://t.co/FuyTfcZX9H 2 hours ago

indiatvnews

India TV 'Not the time to play politics': Mamata Banerjee at video-conference meet with PM Modi #MamataBanerjee #PMModi… https://t.co/Jf3VqLeK1G 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

At PM Modi-CM meet, Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre | Covid-19 [Video]

At PM Modi-CM meet, Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre | Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his fifth virtual meeting with all Chief Ministers to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The meeting was held around a week before the third..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published
Railway to begin online booking for 15 special passenger trains today | Oneindia News [Video]

Railway to begin online booking for 15 special passenger trains today | Oneindia News

India records biggest single day spike in coronavirus cases at 4,213; IRCTC begins online booking for 15 special passenger trains, may add more routes later; PM Modi to hold virtual meet with CMs,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:10Published