Famous penguin walk turned into thrilling race by BBC commentator

Phillip Island's penguin parade in Victoria, Australia has attracted the attention of one of the UK's best sports commentators who has turned their famous nightly walk home into a viral video sensation.

Scottish BBC sport commentator Andrew Cotter became a worldwide internet sensation last month when he turned his self-isolation and boredom at the lack of sport during lockdown into a video where he narrated the antics of his two Labradors which he called Game Of Bones.

