Navigating insurance coverage during the pandemic

IF YOU RECENTLY LOST YOURHEALTH INSURANCE, AND AREWORRIED ABOUT HOW YOU CANAFFORD TO PAY FOR COVERAGE,THERE ARE SOME GOOD OPTIONSTHAT YOU MAY WANT TO CONSIDER.BUT, YOU NEED TO ACT QUICKLY.IN MANY CASES, YOU WILL ONLYHAVE A SIXTY DAY SPECIALENROLLMENT PERIOD.

SOMEEMPLOYERS MAY ALLOW YOU TOCONTINUE COVERAGE UNDER COBRA.HOWEVER, THERE COULD BE SOMEOPTIONS THAT ARE LESSEXPENSIVE.

IF YOUR INCOME ISLOW ENOUGH, YOU COULD BEELIGIBLE FOR FREE COVERAGETHROUGH BADGERCARE.

IF YOU DONOT QUALIFY FOR BADGERCARE,THERE COULD ALSO BE SOME LOWCOST OPTIONS AVAILABLE THROUGHTHE MARKETPLACE..

FOR MOREINFORMATION CALL 2-1-1 ORVISIT COVERINGWI.ORG.

