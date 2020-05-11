Garden centre owner hoping for Wednesday reopening

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
The owner of a local chain of garden centres has said he is hopeful they may be able to reopen their stores on Wednesday.

There has been speculation that garden centres in Northern Ireland may be able to reopen this week after Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated those in England could resume trading with social distancing measures in place.

