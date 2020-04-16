Khloe Kardashian TPs Kourtney's house and people are mad

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are having a toilet paper war amid a toilet paper shortage
R🍷 RT @b1ondedd: khloe kardashian’s house keeper when kim and kourtney were fighting https://t.co/m6B6Wtw4e6 4 days ago
melody 🕊 khloe kardashian’s house keeper when kim and kourtney were fighting https://t.co/m6B6Wtw4e6 6 days ago
MOVIE MOOD https://t.co/cUD8fcjRaw
MOVIE MOOD,
Khloe Faces Backlash for TPing https://t.co/outiEWSNVn 6 days ago
Arturo Román HATE account Khloe Kardashian’s house keeper when Kourtney beat her***that one time https://t.co/ROYYvuUvD6 1 week ago
Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Pregnancy Claims After Leaving KUWTKKhloe Kardashian reveals co-parenting issues with Tristan Thompson. Plus, Kourtney Kardashian reveals her true feelings about people thinking she's pregnant.