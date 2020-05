Care takers do qualify for unemployment benefits

A legal expert helps navigate the unemployment filing process for parents who are the primary care givers of their children.

ACTIVITIES "LOW RISK."AND WHILEBUSINESSES BEGIN TOOPEN THEIR DOORSAGAIN -- MANY PEOPLEWILL BE BACK ON THEJOB.BUT FOR SOME OFYOU... RETURNING TOWORK IS NOT ANOPTION RIGHT NOW...BECAUSE YOU MUSTSTAY AT HOME TOWATCH THE CHILDREN.THE QUESTIONS NOWARE - DO YOU QUALIFYFOR UNEMPLOYMENT?AND HOW DO YOUFILE?7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ALITOUHEY IS WORKINGTO GET ANSWERS FORFAMILIES THAT ARECONCERNED ABOUTTHE NEXT FEWMONTHS.IT'S A SCENARIOFACING MANYPARENTS: YOU'REUNABLE TO RETURNTO WORK WHILE YOUCARE FOR YOURCHILDREN AMID APANDEMIC.ACCORDING TO THEN.Y.S.

DEPARTMENTOF LABOR, YOU'REELIGIBLE TO FILE FORUNEMPLOYMENT.SOT 15REARDON: YOU CANTURN DOWN A JOBBECAUSE OF OTHER,NON-HEALTH COVID-19SCENARIOS, ANDQUALIFIY FORBENEFITS," SHE SAIDDURING A RECENTCONFERENCE CALLWITH MEMBERS OF THEPRESS STATEWIDE."SO, FOR INSTANCE,YOU ARE A CHILD'SPRIMARY CARETAKER,AND THE CHILD IS NOTABLE TO ATTENDSCHOOL OR OTHERCHILDCARE OPTIONSBECAUSE OF COVID-19,YOU WOULD QUALIFY.BUTIT'S NOT THATSIMPLE WHEN YOU GOTHROUGH THE ONLINEAPPLICATIONPROCESS.THIS IS QUESTIONONE UNDER WORKAND EARNINGSTATUS"DID YOU REFUSE ANYJOB OFFER ORREFERRAL?"AND YOU CAN ONLYANSWER YES OR NOWITHOUT ANYEXPLANATION.BY ANSWERINGYESYOU ARETYPICALLY DENIEDBENEFITS.

SO, WHATSHOULD YOU DO?LEGAL EXPERTS SAYSTEP NUMBER ONE ISTO BE HONEST.SOT :06LISA COPPOLA, ESQ./MANAGING PARTNER,THE COPPOLA FIRM: ITIS NEVER OKAY TO LIEON AN APPLICATION.INSTEADATTORNEYLISA COPPOLA WHOSPECIALIZES IN LABORAND EMPLOYMENTLAW SAYS YOU CANINCLUDE WHY YOU'REREFUSING TO WORK INANOTHER SECTION OFTHE APPLICATION.

SHERECOMMENDS COPYAND PASTING THEDEPARTMENT OFLABORS OWNINFORMATIONSOMEWHERE SO ITGETS NOTICED BYWHOEVER ISREVIEWING YOURCLAIM.AND IF YOU'VEALREADY BEENDENIED.DON'T GIVEUP.SOT :06JUST BE DOGGED, ANDDILIGENT ANDPERSISTENT INFOLLOWING UP WITHUNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS.ALI STAND:FINALLYYOU COULDALSO FILE THROUGHYOUR EMPLOYERUNDER THE FAMILIESFIRST CORONAVIRUSRESPONSE ACT.

THEFEDERAL PROGRAMALLOWS PRIVATEEMPLOYERS WITHFEWER THAN 500EMPLOYEES TOPROVIDE PAID LEAVERELATED TO COVID-19.SOT :10PARENTS MAY FINDTHEMSELVESRECEIVING A GREATERDOLLAR AMOUNT BYAPPLYING FOR THATSORT OF LEAVE FROMTHEIR EMPLOYERVERSUSUNEMPLOYMENT.IN BUFFALO, ALITOUHEY, 7EWN