We're Open: Boulevard facility to remain closed while beer sales continue

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Kansas City, Missouri-based Boulevard Brewing Company has found ways to keep selling beer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the city's plan to allow non-essential businesses to reopen on Friday, Boulevard’s facility will not immediately reopen to the public.

THE CLOSURES OFRESTAURANTS HIT LOCALBREWERIES AS WELL...ONE INITIATIVE HERE AT 41ACTION NEWS IS OUR"WE'RE OPEN K-C"WE LOOK AT WAYS TOHIGHLIGHT LOCALBUSINESSES ADJUSTINGTHEIR PRACTICESBECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC.TODAY WE TALKED WITHBOULEVARD BREWERY.A SPOKESWOMAN SAIDTHEY'VE SEEN MOREORDERS TO FILL ATPLACES LIKE GROCERYSTORES.TO HELP GET BY DURINGTHIS TIME --THE BREWERY BEGANOFFERING MORE VIRTUALEVENTS FOR PEOPLE ATHOME...Natalie Gershon/VP Marketing,Boulevard Brewing"We've done a number of virtualevents virtual beer dinners, andtastings and wre're just lookingatreally creative ways to expandtheways we connect with consumers,it'sone of the silver linings if youwill newcreative ways to drink beertogether.AS PART OF OUR WE'REOPEN K-C INITIATIVE --WE'RE TRYING TO HELPCONNECT YOU TO LOCALBUSINESSES ...IF YOU'RE INTERESTED --JO




