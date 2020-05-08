Global  

Overwatch team drops whole roster, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Apex Legends Season 5 - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 8 May 2020

Published
Overwatch team drops whole roster, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Apex Legends Season 5 - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 8 May 2020

Overwatch team drops whole roster, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Apex Legends Season 5 - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 8 May 2020

This week, we talk about Overwatch League's Vancouver Titans dropping their whole roster, and a few other updates to Overwatch, Mortal Kombat 11's updated story mode, and a few updates to Call of Duty: Warzone & Apex Legends.

