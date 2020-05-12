Comets head coach Trent Cull 'disappointed, but on same page' with season cancellation

The Utica Comets season officially ends at 34-22-3-2, good for third in the North Division

Kristen - for myself just like many of you out there - the aud is like a second home where we spend multiple nights a week for at least six months of the year.

Now - we're all left with the realization that we won't be returning home for quite some time.

A-h-l president and c-e-o dave andrews said that the league's board of governors voted to cancel the remainder of the regular season and this year's calder cup playoffs - citing a lengthy review process indicated completion was not feasible in the current conditions of this coronavirus pandemic.

The comets last played on march 11th - here at the adirondack bank center...a 3-1 loss to the rival syracuse crunch - and had 15 games left on their schedule amid the tight north division playoff race.

As time went on - it became increasingly more difficult to see a return happen...but that still didn't make it easy for the team to hear its season was over.

Trent cull: i've been thinking about this for over two months what we would say and it's still not easy you know you're disappointed i like my hockey team i was excited about where we're going i was excited about how i still felt we were getting better only 15 games left on the other side of it you have to make sure that everybody's being safe i guess this is where were certainly all on the same page as in our fans because i think we all want to play i would love to have a chance to get out there and show our what our team can do especially with the postseason we are very excited about that but it's one of those things that we want to make sure everybody's being safe and that's first and foremost.

The a-h-l said that all standings and stats from the day of suspension - march 12th - are considered official and final - leaving the comets finishing with a record of 34-22-3-2 - and in third place in the north with 73 points.

