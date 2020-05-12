Comets head coach Trent Cull discusses missing out on chance at postseason run after cancellation

Comets this year - and we didn't even know it at the time.

The american hockey league announcing the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-2020 season today leaves us without comets hockey here at the adirondack bank center until october - if that.

The league said that after a lengthy review process - the board of governors concluded that it wouldn't be feasible to continue the season or hold the calder cup playoffs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time of the suspension on march 12th - the comets had 15 games remaining on the schedule and were 34-22-3-2...third place in the north division.

That is now considered final and official - as do statistics - meaning leading scorer reid boucher remains tied for the franchises career points record...something he surely would have broken had the year continued.

With the comets missing the playoffs last year - they were looking forward to a potential return this season.

Not being able to finish what they started is perhaps the toughest part of this announcement for the team.

Not being able to finish what they started is perhaps the toughest part of this announcement for the team.

It's something we will be keeping an eye on as the extended offseason continues through the summer.

I want to leave things on a good note here.

