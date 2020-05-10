Global  

JAY-Z & Roc Nation Call For Justice In Ahmaud Arbery Case

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:24s
JAY-Z & Roc Nation Call For Justice In Ahmaud Arbery Case

JAY-Z & Roc Nation Call For Justice In Ahmaud Arbery Case

Executive Produced By: Pro The Goat https://www.instagram.com/prothegoat Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Jay-Z’s Team Roc calls for fast action in Ahmaud Arbery case

ATLANTA (AP) — The social justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company on Sunday...
Seattle Times

Jay-Z’s Team Roc calls for swift action in Ahmaud Arbery case

The social justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company has called for state officials...
Belfast Telegraph


