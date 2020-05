Coronavirus clips the wings of the world's second-oldest airline Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:50s - Published 1 hour ago Coronavirus clips the wings of the world's second-oldest airline Colombia-based Avianca filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure government aid to pay off its debts. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this @EbruTVKenya Coronavirus clips the wings of the world’s second-oldest airline https://t.co/UjU9OU3eZp https://t.co/fzx73XCXuV 5 hours ago World News RT @japantimes: Coronavirus clips wings of Akita's famed Hinai chicken breeders https://t.co/ougQriGkl1 7 hours ago threefifthofaperson Avianca Holdings, Latin America's second-largest airline, has filed for bankruptcy, after failing to meet a bond pa… https://t.co/qiK9CcEFt0 8 hours ago paolo ignazio marong Rotta In bancarotta Colombia-based #Avianca filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure government aid to pay… https://t.co/zfcs26AMBc 9 hours ago Wayne David Atherholt As a former airline man, this kills me. Coronavirus clips the wings of the world's second-oldest airline @AJENews https://t.co/Yxy2fUD5bz 10 hours ago Lina Torres Sad sad news 🇨🇴 https://t.co/1h2nrueS9H 12 hours ago Dr Tammi Coronavirus clips the wings of the world's second-oldest airline https://t.co/ub6Xg92xrr 16 hours ago Newshound Colombia-based Avianca filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure government aid to pay @AJEnglish… https://t.co/d9rE908iR8 17 hours ago