PM to address nation at 8 PM, word on lockdown extension likely | Oneindia News

With less than a week remaining for the 3rd phase of the lockdown to end on May 17th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation tonight at 8 pm.

This also comes a day after he held a virtual meeting with the CMs of states who were in favour of a cautious lifting of the lockdown but wanted restrictions to remain in hotspots.

All eyes then on whether PM announces a much more relaxed lockdown 4.0?

