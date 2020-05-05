PM to address nation at 8 PM, word on lockdown extension likely | Oneindia News
With less than a week remaining for the 3rd phase of the lockdown to end on May 17th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation tonight at 8 pm.
This also comes a day after he held a virtual meeting with the CMs of states who were in favour of a cautious lifting of the lockdown but wanted restrictions to remain in hotspots.
All eyes then on whether PM announces a much more relaxed lockdown 4.0?
