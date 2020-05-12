Global  

Lockdown 4.0: PM Modi lays down 5 pillars of a self-reliant India, what are they? | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:32s - Published
In his address to the nation, PM Modi aid down 5 pillars for a self-reliant India.

While announcing the extension of the lockdown, PM said the relaxations will be far greater than before as we have to learn to live with the virus and make progress despite it.

And India has to pave the way forward itself, while at the same time contributing to the development of all humankind #PMModi #AtmanirbharBharat #Lockdown4

