Restaurants fear restrictions, on top of seasonal struggles, could force permanent closures Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 03:02s - Published 6 hours ago Restaurants fear restrictions, on top of seasonal struggles, could force permanent closures Small business owners agree phase one is a step in the right direction, but it only amounts to so much. Surviving SWFL's few months of off-season used to be their biggest fear. Now that fear is multiplied by the uncertainty that comes along with the COVID-19 pandemic and Florida's plan to reopen. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Restaurants fear restrictions, on top of seasonal struggles, could force permanent closures CENTER. TO REGISTER TO SPEAK...,VISIT COLLIER COUNTY F-L DOTGOV."I don’t know if we’ll make itthrough this, I really cannotanswer that question."THAT’S THE HARSH REALITY OURSMALL BUSINESS OWNERS ARE FACINGDURING THIS PANDEMIC, EVEN AS WENAVIGATE THROUGH PHASE ONEREOPENING OUR STATE.WHEN IT COMES TO REBOUNDING FROMTHIS CRISIS, THERE’S A LOT OFUNCERTAINTY.OUR JESSICA ALPERN HAS BEENSPENDING THE LAST FEW DAYS,TALKING TO LOCAL RESTAURANTOWNERS.SHE KICKS OFF THIS MORNING’S"REBOUND SOUTHWEST FLORIDA"COVERAGE, WITH A LOOK AT WOPERATING AT 25-PERCENTCAPACITY, MAY NOT BE ENOUGH FORTHEM TO SURVIVE.OF THE BUSINESSES I’VE SPOKENWITH -- THEY AGREE PHASE ONE ISA STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTIONBUT IT ONLY AMOUNTS TO SO MUCH.SURVIVING SOUTHWEST FLORIDA’SFEW MONTHS OF OFF-SEASON USED TOBE THEIR BIGGEST FEAR.NOW THAT FEAR IS MULTIPLIED BYTHE UNCERTAINTY THAT COMES ALONGWITH THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ANDFLORIDA’S PLAN TO RE-OPEN.SOT:***14:00This has been my life for 9years. My husband and I haveeverything invested in this, wecould lose everything in thematter of a few months.LOSING EVERYTHING IS A REAL ANDTERRIFYING POSSIBILITY LISADENCE FEARS EACH DAY THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES.SHE AND HER HUSBAND HAVE PUTEVERYTHING INTO THE "OLDE FISHHOUSE MARINA" ON MATLACHA.AT JUST OVER 100-SEAT CAPACITY,THE RESTAURANT CAN CURRENTLYSERVE ABOUT 25-PEOPLE A TIMEUNDER FLORIDA’S PHASE ONE PLANTO REOPEN.IT’S A START BUT WITH NOTIMELINE FOR WHEN RESTAURANTSMAY BE ABLE TO MOVE INTO PHASETWO... DENCE WORRIES IT’S NOTENOUGH TO KEEP HER SMALLBUSINESS AFLOAT.ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU FACTOR INTHE SEASONAL STRUGGLES ITALREADY FACES.13:29Functioning at 25% it’s hard tomake 15,000/month bills. Letalone when we’re at 100% inAugust and September. Now youthrow six months of that... itjust doesn’t seem possible.THE PANDEMIC FOCED DENCE TO LOSEOUT ON WHAT’S TYPICALLY THERESTAURANT’S BEST MONTH... ANDWHAT CARRIES THEM THROUGH THEOFF SEASON.THEY’VE BEEN SHUT DOWN SINCEMARCH, EVEN FOR TAKEOUT.DENCE EXPLAINED THAT HER HUSBANDALREADY HAD EXISTING HEALTHCONCERNS THAT MADE THIS THE ONLYOPTION.DESPITE HELP THE RESTAURANT HASRECEIVED THROUGH THE SMALLBUSINESS ADMINISTRATION ...DENCE EXPLAINED THAT ONLY TAKESHER SO FAR.12:48That helped me pay a partialone month’s worth of bills, apartial. What is going to be outthere to help us get through?RIGHT NOW THE S-B-A IS ONLYACCEPTING AGRICULTURAL BUSINESSAPPLICATIONS DUE TO LIMITEDFUNDS AVAILABLE AND THEUNPRECEDENTED NUMBER OFAPPLICATIONS RECEIVED.TAG:BUT I CAN TELL YOU THAT LEECOUNTY COMMISSIONERS ARE HOLDINGAN EMERGENCY MEETING THISMORNING...WHERE THEY’LL DISCUSSCORONAVIRUS RELIEF FUNDALLOCATION.WE’LL HAVE TO WAIT AND SEE WHATHELP THAT MEANS COULD BE





