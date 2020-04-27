Pregnant wife surprised with baby shower car parade during COVID-19 lockdown in Georgia

A pregnant woman was surprised with a baby shower car parade during the COVID-19 lockdown in Georgia.

Brandon, the filmer told Newsflare: "I asked my wife to get ready so we could go outside and take some maternity photos.

Little did she know we orchestrated a surprise car parade to celebrate her pregnancy since we weren't able to have a baby shower due to COVID-19 social distancing.

Our family and friends came to celebrate her and her teary-eyed surprise reaction is priceless." The uplifting video was recorded outside the family's home in Marietta on May 2.