Pregnant wife surprised with baby shower car parade during COVID-19 lockdown in Georgia
A pregnant woman was surprised with a baby shower car parade during the COVID-19 lockdown in Georgia.
Brandon, the filmer told Newsflare: "I asked my wife to get ready so we could go outside and take some maternity photos.
Little did she know we orchestrated a surprise car parade to celebrate her pregnancy since we weren't able to have a baby shower due to COVID-19 social distancing.
Our family and friends came to celebrate her and her teary-eyed surprise reaction is priceless." The uplifting video was recorded outside the family's home in Marietta on May 2.