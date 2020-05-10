Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: INS Magar with 202 Indian nationals enters Kochi harbor

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Watch: INS Magar with 202 Indian nationals enters Kochi harbor

Watch: INS Magar with 202 Indian nationals enters Kochi harbor

On May 12th, INS Magar of Indian Navy which is carrying 202 Indian nationals entered Kochi harbour in Kerala as part of Operation Samudra Setu.

SNC (Southern Naval Command) ships were seen welcoming them to Kochi harbour.

INS Magar had left Male on May 10 and among the returnees are 24 women and a patient suffering leg fracture.

Indian Navy launched 'Operation Samudra Setu' to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi [Video]

Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi

INS Jalashwa arrives at Kerala’s Kochi Harbour after evacuating 698 Indian nationals from Maldives’ Male. 19 pregnant women are among the 698 Indian nationals. The Navy warship started the journey..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:48Published
First glimpses of INS Jalashwa entering Kochi Harbour [Video]

First glimpses of INS Jalashwa entering Kochi Harbour

First glimpses of INS Jalashwa entering Kochi Harbour

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:37Published