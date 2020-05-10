Watch: INS Magar with 202 Indian nationals enters Kochi harbor

On May 12th, INS Magar of Indian Navy which is carrying 202 Indian nationals entered Kochi harbour in Kerala as part of Operation Samudra Setu.

SNC (Southern Naval Command) ships were seen welcoming them to Kochi harbour.

INS Magar had left Male on May 10 and among the returnees are 24 women and a patient suffering leg fracture.

Indian Navy launched 'Operation Samudra Setu' to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas.