HOOSIER DINING STORY MARISA

Take a seat -- at your favorite restaurant tonight.

44news report marisa patwa takes a look at the new dining experience for our tri- state hoosiers.

Denny myers -- the first customer at his favorite breakfast spot -- arrived before they even opened the doors at 6 a.m.

"it means everything to be back.

We've been waiting for this ever since the shut down."

While a group of nurses -- just off a twelve hour long night shift -- happy to be able to drink together again -- even though bar seating isn't allowed yet.

"i think at this point in time.

Normalcy is what we're looking for.

It's been a long long last month here been going doing a lot of shifts back to back.

And sometimes you like to let loose and maybe -- the world's not ending after doom and gloom for a while."

"and patrons are catching up.

Enjoying a meal across the room.

But things aren't completely back to normal -- just yet."

"i'm like watching everybody.

Making sure everything's cleansed.

Everything's cleaned.

They don't over seat people.

So, kind of playing the cop role, you know?"

And many patrons -- are understanding of following social distancing rules inside their favorite eateries.

"i would rather this -- then going back right in the open and risking anything worse.

I keep in mind that there are a lot of people who might get ill and i don't want my fun and my relaxation to risk anyone else."

"one thing is for certain -- restaurant owners are looking forward to when they can serve their customers again at full capacity."

Reporting live from evansville marisa patwa - 44 news.