HOOSIER DINING STORY MARISA
Video Credit: WEVV - Published
Take a seat -- at your favorite restaurant tonight.
44news report marisa patwa takes a look at the new dining experience for our tri- state hoosiers.
Denny myers -- the first customer at his favorite breakfast spot -- arrived before they even opened the doors at 6 a.m.
"it means everything to be back.
We've been waiting for this ever since the shut down."
While a group of nurses -- just off a twelve hour long night shift -- happy to be able to drink together again -- even though bar seating isn't allowed yet.
"i think at this point in time.
Normalcy is what we're looking for.
It's been a long long last month here been going doing a lot of shifts back to back.
And sometimes you like to let loose and maybe -- the world's not ending after doom and gloom for a while."
"and patrons are catching up.
Enjoying a meal across the room.
But things aren't completely back to normal -- just yet."
"i'm like watching everybody.
Making sure everything's cleansed.
Everything's cleaned.
They don't over seat people.
So, kind of playing the cop role, you know?"
And many patrons -- are understanding of following social distancing rules inside their favorite eateries.
"i would rather this -- then going back right in the open and risking anything worse.
I keep in mind that there are a lot of people who might get ill and i don't want my fun and my relaxation to risk anyone else."
"one thing is for certain -- restaurant owners are looking forward to when they can serve their customers again at full capacity."
Reporting live from evansville marisa patwa - 44 news.