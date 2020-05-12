Colin Cowherd: Reported Tom Brady-Josh McDaniels rift was never big enough to impede success

A recent report suggests that Tom Brady and New England Patriots OC Josh McDaniels did not get along.
Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that while this may be true, it never was big enough to impede on the success of the team.
Tom Izzo on how the G-League is now affecting college basketballMichigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo joins Colin Cowherd on today's show. Hear how the new G-League development program is affecting college basketball.
Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor play word association with NFL team logosOn today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor play word association. Check out which NFL players they associate most with team logos.