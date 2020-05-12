Global  

Colin Cowherd: Reported Tom Brady-Josh McDaniels rift was never big enough to impede success

A recent report suggests that Tom Brady and New England Patriots OC Josh McDaniels did not get along.

Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that while this may be true, it never was big enough to impede on the success of the team.

