'Friends' Reunion Could Start Filming by End of Summer Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc were set to participate in a one-off reunion for HBO Max later this month, but the project was delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19.

If lockdown measures are lifted in time, production will start this summer, according to WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt.

