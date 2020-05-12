Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Friends' Reunion Could Start Filming by End of Summer

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published
'Friends' Reunion Could Start Filming by End of Summer

'Friends' Reunion Could Start Filming by End of Summer

'Friends' Reunion Could Start Filming by End of Summer Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc were set to participate in a one-off reunion for HBO Max later this month, but the project was delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19.

If lockdown measures are lifted in time, production will start this summer, according to WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt.

Bob Greenblatt, to 'Variety' Bob Greenblatt, to 'Variety'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Friends’ reunion special to film at end of summer for HBO Max

The one-off event for HBO Max was originally slated to be available on streaming service on its May...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbizFOXNews.comLainey GossipIndian ExpressIndependentContactMusic


'Worth waiting for': Warner Media chairman says 'Friends' reunion filming likely by end of summer

The six stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressContactMusic



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delayed 'Friends' reunion special on course for the end of the summer [Video]

Delayed 'Friends' reunion special on course for the end of the summer

The Friends reunion special could film at the end of the summer, according to WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published
Friends reunion could film 'by the end of summer' [Video]

Friends reunion could film 'by the end of summer'

The 'Friends' reunion special could be filmed "by the end of the summer", according to WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published