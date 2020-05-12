'Friends' Reunion Could Start Filming by End of Summer
'Friends' Reunion Could Start Filming by End of Summer Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc were set to participate in a one-off reunion for HBO Max later this month, but the project was delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19.
If lockdown measures are lifted in time, production will start this summer, according to WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt.
Bob Greenblatt, to 'Variety' Bob Greenblatt, to 'Variety'