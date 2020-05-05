Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s
George Soros Talks About The Effects The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Have On Capitalism

Billionaire investor George Soros said the coronavirus pandemic could have uncertain consequences for the future of capitalism.

He said: "We will not go back to where we were when the pandemic started.

That is pretty certain.” According to Business Insider, Soros said it would take “a long time” to successfully develop a vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said there was “virtually no chance” of the virus being fully eradicated.

Over 80,000 people have died in the U.S. and the number of deaths have continued to grow.

