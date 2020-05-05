Four Irish Restaurant Company restaurants open for drive thru and curbside services
|
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Four Irish Restaurant Company restaurants open for drive thru and curbside services
Four restaurants owned and operated by the Irish Restaurant Company have reopened for drive thru and curbside service.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Four Irish Restaurant Company restaurants open for drive thru and curbside services
CHECKS FROM THE GOVERMENT...RESTARAUNT OWNERS STRUGGLE TOMAKE A CLOSED BUSINESS WORK.CURBSIDE, DELIVERY AND MANYOTHER OPTIONS ARE OUT THERE.NOW, THE IRISH RESTAURANTGROUP IS LOOKING FOR NEWSOLUTIONS.
WMAR 2 NEWS'S DONHARRISON TELLS US HOW THEYMAKE IT SAFE AND CONVENIENTFOR THE CUSTOMERS AS THEY SAYWE'RE OPEN BALTIMORE!Track: The Guinness glassesare upside down on the bar&.asa matter of fact the wholerestaurant business is upsidedown.
So, you have to findway to make it work.
Nats:Sean Lynch is the generalmanager at Galway Bay inAnnapolis.
Galway Bay is apart of a group ofrestaurants.
Brian Baru,Pirates Cove and KillarneyHouse are the other bars inthe Irish Bar Group.
Thingswere moving along just fineand then..
Sot: The wholestate was shut down on March16th&.
Track: and for Irishbars, closing the day beforeSr. Patricks Day is not a goodthing.
Sot: All fourrestaurants were doing well&Track: But, that changed.After taking a look at thesituation they felt they had toget back in the game.
Here atGalway Bay, the city stepped upto helped.
Sot; They allocatedthe three spaces in front ofthe building for cur━ sidepick up which we operateWednesday thru Sunday.
Standup: Here at the Brian BaruIrish Pub in Severna Park andat some of the otherrestaurants, not only are theydoing a curb side pick up,they have a drive thruoperation as well.
Sot: Theycan pick up their orders,again, they can do so onlineprior to getting there andthey can preset a pickup time.Track: & and that means hotfood brought to your car.
Sonew times call for newprotocols.
Sot: It may be acase were there wonpeople to allowed to sit atthe physical bar for a whilebecause they will be withinsix feet of somebody else andcertainly the bar tender.Track: There is a lot ofuncertainty in these time but,having bars packed andshoulder to shoulder?&& Sot:Itthink before I get to see thatagain.
In annapolis, DHAND DON'T FORGET━ A LOT OFOUR LOCAL BUSINESSES NEED Y