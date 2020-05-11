U.S. auto workers return to assembly lines
Factory workers began returning to assembly lines in Michigan on Monday (May 11), paving the way to reopen the U.S. auto sector but stoking fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections as strict lockdowns are eased across the country.
Cox Automotive Executive Publisher Karl Brauer describes some of the challenges automotive manufacturing plants face in reopening.
Detroit's Big Three automakers - General Motors, Ford Motor, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - said last week they planned to restart production at North American plants on May 18.
The target date was set after tacit approval from the powerful United Auto Workers union, which previously opposed a May restart as "too soon and too risky."