U.S. auto workers return to assembly lines

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Factory workers began returning to assembly lines in Michigan on Monday (May 11), paving the way to reopen the U.S. auto sector but stoking fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections as strict lockdowns are eased across the country.

Cox Automotive Executive Publisher Karl Brauer describes some of the challenges automotive manufacturing plants face in reopening.

