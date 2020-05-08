Canadian mom receives socially-distanced surprise on Mother's day

Four siblings leave their mother Janet Yongao crying with joy on Mother’s Day in Mississauga , Canada as they make a socially-distanced visit during the coronavirus lockdown.

MOTHER WORKING IN GARAGE / GARAGE DOOR OPENING AND SIBLINGS SURPRISING THEIR MOTHER WITH SIGNS READING (English) "HAPPY MOTHERS DAY" / MOTHER CRYING WITH JOY AND SAYING (English): "I MISS YOU ALL" STORY: Canadian mother Janet Yongao burst into tears as her children made a surprise appearance on Sunday (May 10) to wish her a happy mother's Day in Mississauga.

Yongao was working in her home when the garage door opened revealing her children Phebe, Toni and Anthony standing outside - and socially distanced - with signs to greet their mother.

Moved by the surprise visit, Yongao wiped away tears and said she missed her children.

In Canada and around the world social distancing measures put in place to fight the spread of coronavirus have kept many families apart.

"My siblings don't live with us anymore so we obviously couldn't celebrate Mother's Day together," Geneve Yongao, who shared a video of the moment on social media, told Reuters.

