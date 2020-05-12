School reopening

Global  

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Hamilton County has put together a taskforce to decide how school will resume this fall and you could see more online learning this summer.

We're learning how hamilton county schools could reopen this fall.

News 12's winston reed tells us students and parents should expect more virtual learning.

: the hamilton county school board announced a task force tuesday to help guide the reopening process.

"we have parents that are concerned about sending their students to school in august as we currently stand."

That is why dr. bryan johnson says the task force considers allowing students the option of continuing school virtually starting in the summer.

"we're very hopeful that in july in a controlled way we can begin to do a level of hybrid face to face and online."

Parents may expect to see more health precautions during public events and possibly during school hours.

"what we've done up unto this point is take temperatures, making sure people have masks, making sure people have gloves, and trying to be mindful of distancing."

Going forward the school district will offer webpages, focus groups and surveys for parents to share information and ideas.

"we are one of the very few school districts in the country that will have the benefit of having technical support."

Standup: "the task force expects to have a set plan between the months of june and july but dr. bryan johnson says it's a soft target date due to the fluidity of the covid-19 crisis.

Reporting in hamilton



